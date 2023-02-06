There was a time when GB News and TalkTV aimed to shake up the broadcasting establishment. Launched in 2021 and 2022, the TV channels, we were told, were going to address the real concerns of real people, and stay away from the luvvie consensus of the BBC and its brethren.

In fairness to them, it is true that they have come up with a format which no one else had been providing: Conservative MPs talking to Conservative MPs about other Conservative MPs.

The most recent example was the launch of Nadine Dorries’ TalkTV show last week. In her debut, the former cabinet minister interviewed Boris Johnson, the former prime minister who brought her into said cabinet. Among other things, the pair discussed Rishi Sunak, the current PM and their former cabinet colleague.