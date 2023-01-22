Boris Johnson’s bond with Ukraine is greater than you think

Every wall of the Rover Hotel in Lviv is inexplicably covered with photos of Boris Johnson cycling. In fact, the entire theme of the hotel is dedicated to our former prime minister (and his bikes).

Sitting on my bed, Boris stared down at me in a striped beanie; a photo taken when he was mayor of London. On the wall behind he waves, gleefully perched on a Barclays “Boris bike”, next to Arnold Schwarzenegger riding alongside him in a suit.

The brickwork of the hotel corridor outside has Boris on a bike next to the London Eye. A few doors down Boris is dismounting and adjusting his shoe in a cycling helmet. Everywhere is Boris, Boris, Boris.