Boris Johnson awarded honorary ‘citizen of Kyiv’ medal in Davos

Boris Johnson was given an honorary "citizen of Kyiv" medal on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The former prime minister was presented with the award by Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko on Wednesday, 18 January.

This video shows the moment Klitschko placed the medal around Johnson's neck, declaring he is "one of us."

Johnson then shared a story of when he first met Klitschko before the war during a trip when he was mayor of London.

