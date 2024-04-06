Cheers, Nigel! Brexit pain is getting worse – and shoppers will pay the price

At Nigel Farage’s 60th birthday party this week, 200 guests watched a surprise video message from Donald Trump.

“You’re a historic figure as a prophetic leader and I know that the people of the UK are grateful for your patriotism and service,” Trump proclaimed. “In fact. I’m very much looking forward to watching what your next move is gonna be, it’s gonna be an interesting one.”

The crowd, which included ex-prime minister Liz Truss, roared approval as Trump signed off: “You’re not done yet and hopefully the best is yet to come, so Nigel: enjoy this day. Congratulations on a truly remarkable 60 years on this Earth, your achievements have been incredible – happy birthday!”