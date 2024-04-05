Donald Trump makes surprise appearance at Nigel Farage’s 60th birthday party

Former US president Donald Trump made a surprise appearance via video at Nigel Farage’s 60th birthday party.

Trump was cheered by a crowd of politicians, journalists and Mr Farage’s family and friends as he appeared on screen with a birthday message for the 60-year-old on Wednesday night (3 April).

Trump said: “You’re a historic figure as a prophetic leader and I know that the people of the UK are grateful for your patriotism and service

“In fact. I’m very much looking forward to watching what your next move is gonna be, it’s gonna be an interesting one.

“You’re not done yet and hopefully the best is yet to come, so Nigel: enjoy this day.”