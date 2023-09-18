Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

Is ‘Goldilocks’ Starmer chasing a Brexit fairytale?

The Labour leader wants a not too soft and not too hard Brexit, writes Sean O’Grady. But is his plan to right Boris’s wrongs doomed to failure?

Monday 18 September 2023 13:53
Comments
<p>The groundwork and optics for Starmer to emerge as a great European, indeed global statesman, are being carefully constructed</p>

The groundwork and optics for Starmer to emerge as a great European, indeed global statesman, are being carefully constructed

(PA)

Such is the state of Brexit that even Nigel Farage said a few months ago that it had been a “failure”. Of course, old Nige meant that we currently have a botched, partial Brexit rather than his, rather phantasmagoric version of a “real Brexit” – the one, if necessary, where the UK would thrive without even a free trade agreement with our biggest and closest economic neighbours.

Even if he were right, however, it doesn’t seem intuitively obvious that if Brexit has been a flop because of all the obstacles to business it has created, then “more Brexit” and erecting yet more barriers is the answer.

In short, the British people, broadly disillusioned with the way Brexit hasn’t yielded many of the great advantages promised for it, want rather “less Brexit” than we’re “enjoying” at the moment.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in