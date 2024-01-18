Jump to content

comment

I’ve been a social worker – don’t be too quick to blame us for tragedies like Bronson Battersby

The plight of the two-year-old who starved to death after his father suffered a fatal heart attack has touched the entire nation – but it’s too easy to point a finger at those who tried to help, says Chris Finnigan

Thursday 18 January 2024 15:29
Comments
Two-year-old Bronson Battersby reportedly starved to death next to his father’s body. His mother Sarah Piesse said her son would still be alive ‘if social services had done their job’

For 40 years, I was a social worker around Yorkshire, and am relieved to be semi-retired, in a part-time managerial role – because the job has never been as hard as it is today.

Like the rest of the country, I was shocked by the tragedy of Bronson Battersby, the toddler whose body was found in a Skegness flat next to that of his father Kenneth, who had died of a heart attack over Christmas, leaving his two-year-old, who was known to social services, to die of starvation.

It’s a dreadful thing to happen. In her grief, I notice that Bronson’s mother has blamed social services for the death of her son, which, I think, might be a normal human reaction. When a tragedy happens, people tend to lash out at social workers.

