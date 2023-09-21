The publication this week of the Brook House Inquiry – into the “unacceptable, often abusive” treatment of residents at a “prison-like” migrant removal centre in West Sussex – brought back terrible memories for me, of the many months I was kept in immigration detention as I fought my deportation.

I wasn’t shocked by the inhumane treatment laid bare in the 800-page report as, in my experience, such disgraces are routine for people detained under immigration powers. But I was relieved to see what is usually such a hidden experience made public.

Kate Eves’ public inquiry, whose findings were published on Tuesday, uncovered evidence of misconduct including excessive use of force, racist abuse, the humiliation of naked people and even inappropriate behaviour during suicide attempts. In a five-month period, there were at least 19 incidents of human rights breaches relating to torture and inhumane treatment at this one immigration removal centre.