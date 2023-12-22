Why I’m proposing we move our MPs and Lords... into Buckingham Palace

If there was a prize for the saddest building in London, Buckingham Palace would surely walk it. It is a statuesque ghost ship – too vast, too chilly, too puffed up to be loved, even by the family for which it was built.

It is currently being “reserviced” – such a charming euphemism for a £369m makeover which the taxpayer will fund through an inflated sovereign grant. But, even when done, there is little sign that our newish King wants to live there.

By all accounts, King Charles prefers the more modest quarters at nearby Clarence House – with occasional forays to Windsor, Sandringham, Balmoral, Highgrove, Birkhall, Dumfries House and his other pads, including his estates in Romania.