King Charles visits High Court ahead of Prince Harry’s hacking claim outcome

King Charles III made a surprise appearance at the High Court a day before his son the Duke of Sussex is to discover the outcome of his hacking claim against a tabloid newspaper publisher.

The King, while touring the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Thursday 14 December to celebrate the work of the judiciary, met with students who had just participated in a mock trial in a courtroom.

Charles also addressed a reception of judges and magistrates in the building’s Painted Room.

“Maybe I’d be permitted just to thank you all enormously for the amount of effort you put into maintaining the system of justice in this country,” he said.