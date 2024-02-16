Dare we hope that we’re seeing the last of the nasty parties?

When Gen Kitchen, the new Labour MP for Wellingborough and Rushden, was asked to comment on the Tories having chosen the girlfriend of disgraced former incumbent, Peter Bone, to run against her in yesterday’s by-election, she said: “I’m not one to judge a woman by who she ties herself to, and I think Helen [Harrison] is very competent in her own right.”

She also claimed that Reform UK, formerly the Brexit Party, which came in third, “ran a very slick campaign”, and that she’d “commend them on their campaigning”.

If Gen Kitchen sounds like a parody moniker for a new, soft-hearted Gen-Z leftie, perhaps that’s because she is.