Children in Angola’s Benguela region learn about sea turtles

Building environmental awareness from a young age has positive impacts for conservation of the ancient reptiles

Wednesday 25 January 2023 21:06
(Kitabanga Project)

By Ivanilson Ramos for Radio Benguela in Angola

Sea turtles are migratory animals that live in the oceans, and have found in recent times difficulties in keeping their habitat and ecological niche preserved, due to the invasion of human beings into their habitat. These animals date back more than 150 million years, inhabiting tropical and sub-tropical regions. Angola is one of the countries on the western African coast that may be of greatest importance for some species of sea turtles. However, in recent years, the government and civil society have intensified actions aimed at the protection and conservation of biodiversity, in particular sea turtles. Environmental awareness and inclusion of communities are necessary for the effective protection and conservation of sea turtles in Angola.

Listen to Ivanilson’s full report here (in Portuguese).

This article is reproduced here as part of the African Conservation Journalism Programme, funded in Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe by USAID’s VukaNow: Activity. Implemented by the international conservation organization Space for Giants, it aims to expand the reach of conservation and environmental journalism in Africa, and bring more African voices into the international conservation debate. Written articles from the Mozambican and Angolan cohorts are translated from Portuguese. Broadcast stories remain in the original language.

