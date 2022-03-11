Tshepho Phokoje uses her photographs to talk about conservation

By Boniface Keakabetse for The Okavango Express

Botswanan wildlife photographer Tshepho Phokoje is one of the few women documenting wildlife and conservation issues in the country.

The self-taught Phokoje, 40, whose surname interestingly means a jackal, only started wildlife photography in 2019.

Recently Phokoje organised a wildlife photography exhibition at Nhabe Museum in Maun, in northwest Botswana near the Okavango Delta, called Vixen Photography Solo Exhibition.

The exhibition aims to inspire the community especially potential female photographers across Botswana to venture into nature and wildlife photography. A total of 33 pictures are in the exhibition, which will run until the end of March.

Phokoje said: “There is a story behind every picture exhibited here, aimed at creating a platform for conversation about animals, how they live in their habitat and ways of conserving them.”

Phokoje used tutorials on the internet to teach herself photography techniques (Boniface Keakabetse)

She added: “My belief is that when people see something like a wildlife photograph at close range they could easily pay attention and learn how to conserve wildlife. This exhibition is a way of bringing animals closer to the people.”

Phokoje explained that she also regularly share the inspiration behind her pictures with people in her community: “I have realised that it becomes more believable and interesting for people to hear stories from someone they know.”

She started from humble beginnings after a friend saw her picture of an incoming rainstorm. As a compliment the friend lent her his DSLR camera to use to take pictures.

Phokoje revealed that she was determined to improve her craft, and began religiously watching YouTube videos. She also enrolled for a 6-week programme offered by the American Embassy called ‘America On The Move’, to learn drawing and painting basics.

In 2019, Phokoje’s picture of a Martial Eagle that she shot while driving through Makgadikgadi National Park, won her second place in the Wildlife category at the Botswana Photographers Awards. This achievement solidified her desire to take her path in wildlife photography seriously.

Speaking during the exhibition, Botswana Wildlife Training Institute Principal, Moemi Batshabang, said it is encouraging to see women showcasing their artistic mettle in the male- dominated field of wildlife photography. According to Batshabang, wildlife photography is an example of sustainable use of wildlife resources and could also serve as a conservation tool.

‘’This art requires one to know the environment and animal behaviour, as well as patience to capture the unique moments in the natural world,’’ Batshabang added. Phokoje, who is a poet and a writer, also gained praise from Botswana Tourism Organisation (BTO). BTO Manager, Thatayaone Mmapatsi, described her exhibition as a potential innovative medium for growing and marketing Botswana’s wildlife tourism and conservation legacy.‘’

This article is reproduced here as part of the African Conservation Journalism Programme, funded in Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe by USAID’s VukaNow: Activity. Implemented by the international conservation organisation Space for Giants, it aims to expand the reach of conservation and environmental journalism in Africa, and bring more African voices into the international conservation debate. Read the original story here.