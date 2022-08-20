Conserving the grey-crowned crane in Kenya
Invasive plant species, human activity and climate change are making it harder for these endangered birds to breed
Lake Ol Bolossat is a large freshwater lake in central Kenya, and provides habitat for almost 50 species of birds. Among these is the striking grey-crowned crane, which is listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List. But the lake is being degraded by a combination of human activity and climate change impacts, affecting the cranes’ ability to breed successfully. Dan Kaburu spoke to a local bird conservation organisation that is reaching out to the community to educate people on their role in conserving these beautiful birds.
Watch Dan’s full story here.
This article is reproduced here as part of the Space for Giants African Conservation Journalism Programme, supported by the major shareholder of ESI Media, which includes independent.co.uk. It aims to expand the reach of conservation and environmental journalism in Africa, and bring more African voices into the international conservation debate.
