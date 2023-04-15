Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

By Innocent Tshukudu for The Voice

Decimated lion prides in Botswana’s Okavango Delta rangelands are making a comeback, thanks to an innovative programme that helps reduce human-lion conflict in the area.

When nations from across the globe made pledges towards achieving the world’s collective climate goals at the COP27 summit in Egypt in November last year, closer to home, a conservation organisation was already steps ahead. Communities Living Among Wildlife Sustainably, aka CLAWS, has responded to the urgent need to develop innovative approaches to promote people’s coexistence with animals. The non-profit organisation works with farmers to improve livestock management to protect rangelands and to reduce human-lion conflict in the northern Okavango Delta of Botswana.

Watch the full report here:

This article is reproduced here as part of the African Conservation Journalism Programme, funded in Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe by USAID’s VukaNow: Activity. Implemented by the international conservation organization Space for Giants, it aims to expand the reach of conservation and environmental journalism in Africa, and bring more African voices into the international conservation debate. Written articles from the Mozambican and Angolan cohorts are translated from Portuguese. Broadcast stories remain in the original language.

