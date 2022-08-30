Polluted river decimates fish species, causes livestock disease in Zimbabwe
People living close to Deka River once relied on this river for drinking water and fishing, but pollution from mining has made it a death trap
By Mary Mundeya for The Feed Zw
In the early 2000s, mining rights were granted for coal production along Deka Road in northeastern Zimbabwe’s Hwange region. The mining companies broke their promise to leave Deka River, an important source of water for local people, untouched. The water has turned green from pollution, causing decimation of certain fish species, and disease in both humans and their livestock. Mary Mundeya of The Feed Zw visited the polluted river and spoke to residents of their challenges.
Watch Mary’s mini documentary here.
This article is reproduced here as part of the African Conservation Journalism Programme, funded in Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe by USAID’s VukaNow: Activity. Implemented by the international conservation organization Space for Giants, it aims to expand the reach of conservation and environmental journalism in Africa, and bring more African voices into the international conservation debate.
