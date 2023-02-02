Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sustainable cities can boost efforts to protect nature

Conserving the natural environment including ending wildlife crime needs urban areas to undergo an overhaul to be greener

Thursday 02 February 2023 13:55
Comments
( Hermenegildo Sebastião)

By Ivanilson Ramos for Radio Benguela in Angola

World Cities Day is marked with urban centres that generate more than 80% of global GDP and account for more than 70% of carbon emissions. Professor Morais, from the Faculty of Natural Sciences of UAN (Agostinho Neto University) and Head Coordinator for the Kitabanga Project considers that policies that guarantee sustainable cities and greater rationalisation of the use of natural resources needs to be established in such a way that future generations can have benefits from it.

Listen to Ivanilson’s full report here (in Portuguese).

Recommended

This article is reproduced here as part of the African Conservation Journalism Programme, funded in Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe by USAID’s VukaNow: Activity. Implemented by the international conservation organization Space for Giants, it aims to expand the reach of conservation and environmental journalism in Africa, and bring more African voices into the international conservation debate. Written articles from the Mozambican and Angolan cohorts are translated from Portuguese. Broadcast stories remain in the original language.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in