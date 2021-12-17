Illegal logging and charcoal businesses on the rise in Northern Uganda
Witnesses say 10 trucks loaded with logs and charcoal leave the area every week
By Ronny Job Okot for NBS in Uganda
Unlicensed trade in timber and charcoal is booming in the Northern Adjumani District of Uganda. Sellers clear acres of land each week, eating into forest and bush-land where tree cover helps keep ecosystems functioning and store carbon to help tackle global climate change. Locals accuse the security forces tasked with protecting the area of participating in the illicit activity.
Ronny Job Okot speaks to concerned residents who condemn this act. Watch the full story here.
This article is reproduced here as part of the Space for Giants African Conservation Journalism Programme, supported by the owner of ESI Media, which includes independent.co.uk. It aims to expand the reach of conservation and environmental journalism in Africa, and bring more African voices into the international conservation debate.
