So Carrie Johnson fired her nanny? I wish I’d done the same

The former PM’s wife was entirely right – and impressively decisive – to let her maternity nurse go after just three days in the job, says Helen Kirwan-Taylor. It’s about time new mums had the upper hand over their hired help

Monday 25 September 2023 17:49
<p>There's something about Mary Poppins: nannies can earn £600 a shift – or even more </p>

There’s something about Mary Poppins: nannies can earn £600 a shift – or even more

If I ever do Mastermind, my chosen special subject will be nannies. Over the years, me and my circle of friends have had more than our fair share of hired helps who, when it came to looking after our precious newborns, weren’t actually that much help… and, one suspected, were secretly interested in helping themselves, and not just to our husbands.

As of this week, it appears I might have a new “nanny nightmare” to commit to memory.

Fifty-nine-year-old Theresa Dawes, 59, has claimed she was sacked after just three days looking after Boris and Carrie Johnson’s youngest child, two-month-old Frank, as well as Wilfred, 3, and Romy, 2.

