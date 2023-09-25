So Carrie Johnson fired her nanny? I wish I’d done the same

If I ever do Mastermind, my chosen special subject will be nannies. Over the years, me and my circle of friends have had more than our fair share of hired helps who, when it came to looking after our precious newborns, weren’t actually that much help… and, one suspected, were secretly interested in helping themselves, and not just to our husbands.

As of this week, it appears I might have a new “nanny nightmare” to commit to memory.

Fifty-nine-year-old Theresa Dawes, 59, has claimed she was sacked after just three days looking after Boris and Carrie Johnson’s youngest child, two-month-old Frank, as well as Wilfred, 3, and Romy, 2.