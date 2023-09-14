The first challenge faced by Matt Hancock with regard to Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins was to look deep inside himself and search for the courage to say “no” to yet another enormous paycheque just for making a complete arse of himself on primetime TV.

But having somehow failed that one, yet again, it would seem that the path was set.

The publicity shots have been released now, and there sandwiched between Arg from Towie and Montana from Love Island, in a spot that really could (and should) have been filled by Linda Lusardi or one of the twins off Fun House, stands the disgraced former health secretary looking as stony faced as his self-loathing perma-grin will allow.