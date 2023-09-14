Matt Hancock takes on tough challenges in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins trailer

Matt Hancock has appeared in the trailer for the fifth series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

It’s the former health secretary’s second appearance on a reality TV show, after competing in I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2022.

The 44-year-old can be seen in a teaser clip for the new series crawling through muddy water and getting involved in a physical fight.

Other celebrities competing in the fifth series include Gareth Gates, The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran, and reality star James “Arg” Argent.

The first episode will air on Channel 4 on Tuesday 26 September at 9:30pm.