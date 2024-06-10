Can Britain afford a huge expansion of free childcare?

There are two questions that are asked immediately after the unveiling of any bright, shiny new policy by politicians trying to woo voters. The first: can we afford this? Swiftly followed by: who is going to pay?

Given Britain’s heavy debt burden (equivalent to 97.9 per cent of the nation’s GDP at the end of April), high taxes and creaking public services, it is a perfectly fair one to ask. So can the nation afford the vast promised expansion of childcare provision?

Labour recently stirred the pot by unveiling plans for the creation of 3,300 new nurseries in primary school classrooms. This will cost £135m, which will be funded by VAT levied on private schools. The plans come with the advantage of making use of public space that would be otherwise empty because England is expected to have around 400,000 fewer primary school pupils by 2029.