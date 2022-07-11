It’s no secret that Westminster has a problem with alcohol – this was highlighted recently by the Sue Gray report: “there is a culture of excessive alcohol consumption.”

Yet another example emerged when complaints were made about the behaviour of the then deputy chief whip, Chris Pincher. It was surprising to see how some politicians almost excused his alleged behaviour as being nothing more than a drunken indiscretion. Even as Pincher said he was “seeking medical support”, some may find it difficult to imagine that help for alcohol misuse is part of what he is seeking help with.

It is right to seek help if you have a problem with alcohol, but it shouldn’t be used as an excuse for predatory sexual behaviour. Alcohol isn’t a drug that somehow turns individuals into sexual predators. The inference is that had he not had so much to drink the alleged groping, or any other unwanted sexual advances would not have occurred. This makes it sound like he had absolutely no control in relation to what he is accused of.

Apart from being factually implausible, this adds insult to injury for his alleged victims. There is a well-known paradox in sexual incidents like these, where it is often the victim rather than perpetrator that blames themselves for what happened, something even a casual observer would not conclude. As if that weren’t bad enough, a person with power and status can play on this, by carrying out unwanted advances and ensuring that a “fuss” isn’t made afterwards.

For too long, victims of sexual exploitation in the workplace have been fearful of raising concerns, believing it might backfire and end any prospect they had of advancing in their career, something predators are all too adept at using to their advantage.

Trying to blame alcohol for unwanted sexual advances doesn’t help victim or perpetrator.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

While the victim is left with the impression that it was the drug rather than the person responsible, the perpetrator tries to evade taking responsibility for what they did. This hardly gives anyone hope that this predatory behaviour will change. Even if predators become abstinent from alcohol, this won’t magically displace their thought processes and perception about what is permissible and what isn’t, in relation to others.

Denial is a powerful phenomenon and, as exemplified in this case, has the capacity to cause real harm. Until that human failing is overcome there is little chance of change. That change needs to be with not only those committing these types of crimes, but those seeking to explain away their actions as nothing more than a one-off drunken moment.

Alcohol may be many things, but it is not the cause of sexual misconduct inside or outside of the workplace.