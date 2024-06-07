The climate crisis has gone woke: Can King Charles save us?

We met – the King and Queen and 40 or so senior journalists – in a glorious palace to talk about the climate crisis. Under an ornate Baroque ceiling and chandeliers the size of small SUVs, we blinked at scary charts and wondered – some of us, anyway – why they weren’t front-page news.

We broke for drinks and dinner, the King and Queen mingling easily among the guests. And then we returned to the conversation, with further debate over the food. On my table, I sat between the King’s private secretary and a fiery young woman from Extinction Rebellion. It was, um, lively.

No, this was not King Charles and Camilla. Committed environmentalist though I know he is, I cannot easily imagine our own King inviting Fleet Street’s finest in for a fireside chat about climate change. He does not – perhaps understandably – seem to like journalists very much. And his advisers would surely caution him against getting involved in anything so woke.