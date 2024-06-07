Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
Independent
US election
Subscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. 

Comment

The climate crisis has gone woke: Can King Charles save us?

The topic of global warming has somehow become a culture war issue, despite being the most pressing matter of our times, writes Alan Rusbridger. Can the King step in – and journalists and politicans step up – before it’s too late?

Friday 07 June 2024 06:00 BST
Comments
The King is a committed environmentalist
The King is a committed environmentalist (EPA)

We met – the King and Queen and 40 or so senior journalists – in a glorious palace to talk about the climate crisis. Under an ornate Baroque ceiling and chandeliers the size of small SUVs, we blinked at scary charts and wondered – some of us, anyway – why they weren’t front-page news.

We broke for drinks and dinner, the King and Queen mingling easily among the guests. And then we returned to the conversation, with further debate over the food. On my table, I sat between the King’s private secretary and a fiery young woman from Extinction Rebellion. It was, um, lively.

No, this was not King Charles and Camilla. Committed environmentalist though I know he is, I cannot easily imagine our own King inviting Fleet Street’s finest in for a fireside chat about climate change. He does not – perhaps understandably – seem to like journalists very much. And his advisers would surely caution him against getting involved in anything so woke.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in