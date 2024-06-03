We should congratulate the Tories for keeping one of their election promises. Last year the party’s then-deputy chair said “culture wars and trans debate” would be the “great ingredients” they would use to win the election. Now, just a week into the election campaign, the Tories are talking about national service for Generation Z and banning trans women from women’s toilets.

They clearly haven’t thought through either policy. We still don’t know what the punishment will be for refusing conscription. And forcing trans women to use male bathrooms – and trans men to use women’s bathrooms – would obviously cause chaos.

It’s not about having workable policies though – it’s about saying they’ll make life harder for people who ardent Conservative voters disagree with. But if the polls are right, that’s not going to work and in the end, we will see the public reject the party that’s attacking vulnerable groups. So if that brand of politics is dying, where does that leave the Labour Party?