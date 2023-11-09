Why I can’t wait to buy my five-year-old a £230 Dior perfume

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Dior has just launched a new perfume for babies and children called Bonne Etoile – and it costs a whopping £230.

So what? Ok, that might be around the same price as my EDF energy bill that I need to pay, but there’s nothing wrong with splashing cash on your kids if you can afford it.

What could be nicer than allowing a small child to spray themselves with wild abandon, or spritzing your baby, with expensive notes of pear, wild rose and white musk alcohol-free scented water (unless, of course, they drop the bottle and smash it).

Surely it is a safer bet, ingredient-wise, than some other sugary, sickly-pink, cartoon-branded fragrance mist that costs as little as £6? For that price, Dior has clearly done their research...

The high-end, luxe spritz is inspired by “the childlike spirit of couturier-perfumer Christian Dior”, and “poetically evokes the magic of childhood”, according to the fashion label.

It’s even more expensive than Bulgari’s scent for mums and infants – Petits et Mamans eau de toilette, that costs £46 for a 40ml bottle.

But if you’re hesitating, just look at it: the bottle itself (which comes in pink or blue) is a work of art – with a fantastical garden and hot air balloons. Which self-respecting parent wouldn’t want to place it on their child’s mini-me dressing table?

Maybe there’s a secret Tamara Ecclestone lurking inside me waiting to live her best life on the Westbourne Grove strip of luxury children’s clothing boutiques and the halls of Harrods. It’s true, I’m sick of the hand-me-downs from my sister delivered in torn orange Sainsbury’s bags with stained clothes from their cousins. Why wouldn’t I want to litter my home with beautiful fragrance bottles for kids to coexist with all the mess and toys?

Of course, there are tons of mums who will be up-in-arms about the sheer extravagance of such an item. Justine Roberts, the founder and chief executive of the Mumsnet parental forum, said: “There’s more than enough to worry about as a new mum without factoring in the hassle and expense of making sure your baby is appropriately fragranced.” Personally, I can think of far worse things to grapple with than an amazing smelling scent. How about childcare costs?

Sure, there is the argument that nothing can beat the smell of a newborn’s head – and research has found that the natural scent of both mother and child is important for establishing a deep connection. But, quite frankly, who wouldn’t want to cover up the smell of baby vomit all over a babygrow – or use it for special occasions?

There’s always controversy over buying super expensive high-end baby and kids’ gear – critics deem it naff, impractical or a sin – unless you are the wealthy one pulling out your cash cards and buying up the Selfridges kids department.

All hell has broken loose over Nike’s launch of a pair of £45 Nike trainers for babies called Swoosh I’s – they have been branded “a very expensive pair of socks” and a total waste of money. It may well be true that babies are better off barefoot – but what the hell is wrong with parents buying these trainers, even if they are unnecessary? It might protect their baby from stepping on dog poo in the park – or look nice at a party with the multi coloured design.

I’m often going off into a daze and window shopping online: “Oh I wish I could buy my kids the new Sporty & Rich kid’s brand of clothes – especially the lime green sweatshirt with ‘Eat more veggies!’ emblazoned on the back costing £75. It’s so fun.”

Or the must-have Gucci Children’s GG Stars Padded Jacket at £1,230. I will never forget when my kid’s godfather bought my daughter Lola the French brand Bonpoint’s delicate voile romper in milk white when she was born (£140)– it gave me a taste for the high-end kid’s market. When I had Liberty, I couldn’t help but put her in Liberty print dresses – even though I could have bought ten dresses at H&M for the same price as one from the luxury store.

I know the new Dior perfume for infants is a trickle down from Miss Dior for teens, and is designed to make us spend more money, quicker. I’m not a fool. Sure, there is a cost-of-living-crisis – but not everybody is living in it.

And even if they are, some parents spend all their hard-earned cash on spoiling their kids. To be honest, let’s face it: buying a perfume is far more interesting than buying a bulk packet of frozen fish fingers.