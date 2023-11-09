Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The festive season is fast approaching, as signalled by a slew of Christmas commercials steadily appearing on TV and social media. One of the most eagerly anticipated of all, though, is John Lewis & Partner’s Christmas advert, which is known for pulling at viewers’ heartstrings.

This year’s two-minute advert stars a cheeky Venus flytrap called Snapper as an alternative Christmas tree, and, in a review by The Independent , the character has been described as “too cute to resist.”

After a little boy named Alfie buys a seed in a box marked “grow your own Christmas tree”, Snapper starts to emerge, and a sweet bond develops between the two, with fun times ensuing.

But Alfie’s mum replaces the Venus flytrap with a conventional Christmas tree, so, the eight-year-old goes into the garden, where Snapper has been relocated, and gives the plant a present on Christmas Day. Getting into the festive spirit, other family members do the same, and Snapper proceeds to eat the gifts.

The grand finale comes when Snapper subsequently spits out exciting presents from John Lewis, including headphones, slippers and Lego, as tenor maestro Andrea Bocelli sings and the end tagline shown across the screen reads: “Let your traditions grow.”

As always, John Lewis has served up a joyous and slightly emotional Christmas ad, and we can also embrace the festive fun in style with matching merch. From a Snapper soft toy and pyjamas for the whole family to a themed tote bag and baubles, we’ve rounded up the top John Lewis & Partners Christmas advert products to buy now.

John Lewis Christmas advert 2023 Snapper character plush soft toy: £18, Johnlewis.com

Snap up this sweet soft toy in celebration of the John Lewis Christmas advert. The snuggly Snapper sits in a red plant pot and has all of the character’s signature features. Whether you’re shopping for kids’ stocking fillers or love the look of this cuddly plant, there’s no doubt this is a wholesome buy to make any gift recipient smile.

John Lewis Christmas advert 2023 Snapper character glass bauble: £6, Johnlewis.com

Add a touch of Snapper magic to your Christmas tree with this glass bauble. The colourful decoration features the cute character with some red, green and blue Christmas lights. This is a fun festive addition to adorn your tree for years to come.

John Lewis Christmas advert 2023 Snapper character pyjamas, red: From £17, Johnlewis.com

Get cosy in Snapper pyjamas this Christmas, with a pair to suit the whole family. Starting from less than £20 for kids, there are matching men’s (£35, Johnlewis.com) and women’s (£34, Johnlewis.com) versions, too. The festive red sleepwear has an image of Snapper on the top, alongside a star, while the bottoms are patterned with colourful lights. Made from a soft cotton jersey material, they’re ideal for snuggling up in between now and 25 December.

John Lewis Christmas advert 2023 Snapper character tote bag: £6, Johnlewis.com

This practical pick is a handy buy for everyday use, and presents a bit of Snapper merch for only £6. The square-shaped tote bag is made from cotton, and the 42cm x 38cm x 10cm size offers decent room for stashing shopping and carrying items on the go. Snapper’s cheeky face adds extra joy to the useful accessory, too.

Nosy Crow John Lewis Christmas advert 2023 ‘Snapper - The Perfect Christmas Tree’ kids’ book: £9.99, Johnlewis.com

There’s nothing better than telling little ones a story at Christmas, and this Snapper kids’ book covers the tale of the Venus flytrap and his friend Alfie. The rhyming story is written by Lucy Feather and it also features lovely illustrations by artist Christine Cuddihy. Get kids ready for Santa’s arrival by reading the book now or wrap it up to pop in Christmas stockings.

