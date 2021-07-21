13 best baby snowsuits to keep your little one warm and snug

We all have an idyllic vision in our minds about snow. Friends and families quickly wrapping up warm, keen to throw snowballs, ride sledges and build snowmen with tinkling laughter and rosy cheeks.

Not once in these visions do people pause or scrabble about to find something warm to wear. This is because they are prepared. They have warm outerwear to hand from October through to March just in case. And the little ones all have snuggly snowsuits.

Kidswear brand Frugi’s head of design Jeni Bolton says: “When looking for an all-in-one suit for little ones, at Frugi we always suggest buying from a sustainable brand who use sustainable materials, such as recycled plastic.

As busy parents, we also want to focus on easy dressing, so double zips with zip guards to protect little chins and smooth lining in the arms are a must. Then it’s all about protection and warmth – so integrated feet and fold back mittens make keeping little hands and toes toasty and fuss-free. It should also be padded for warmth and of course waterproof.”

Get ready to live the snow dream with our pick of the best snowsuits for babies and toddlers. We chose them based on comfort, protection from the elements, ease of use and of course, snuggliness. We waited for a chilly day and wrapped our little testers up for a walk in the park and some puddle splashing.

Mountain Warehouse frosty printed junior padded suit Your little monsters will stay warm and dry in this fun, padded snowsuit. The microfibre insulation is warm, and it is lined with soft fleece, while the central zip makes it easy to slip on and off. The material is lightweight and easy to move in, and at such high quality, it's even suitable for snowy mountain conditions. This was our favourite of all the fun patterns, and it was a big hit with our little testers, too. It's amazing value for such a well-designed, specialist item. Reima Reimatec Puhuri navy snowsuit Perfect for snowy days or ski holidays, our little tester looked so cute and snuggly in this suit. Fully sealed seams and extra insulation means it will keep the weather out and make sure little bottoms warm. The finish is breathable and machine washable, and the hood detaches for safety. We felt that our little tester would be warm and safe up a mountain in this gorgeous suit and they certainly seemed to love wearing it. The pattern is festive and the quality is tip top. Reima Reimatec Lappi warm yellow snowsuit We would never recommend sending your kiddies out to play when the temperature is -20C, but if you had to, they would be fine in this suit apparently – it is that warm. It's also wind and waterproof and looks absolutely beautiful. The pattern is loud, proud and unisex for trendy tots. The hood is detachable, as is the faux fur trim. We love the reflective detailing for visibility. The silicone foot loops keep the legs tucked neatly into or over little wellies or ski boots and stops them riding up. It has a lot of tech involved, which also makes it abrasion-resistant. Oh, and you can machine wash it, too. It's a proper, hard-wearing snowsuit that could deal with mountain conditions and even skiing. Durable enough to last several siblings, it is the warmest and most secure of all the suits we tried. It's not cheap, but it really is top quality. La Redoute hooded fleece-lined quilted snowsuit Your little one will look like countryside gentry in this adorable quilted snowsuit. The faux fur collar inside the hood is such a lovely detail. The feet are integral, with elasticated hems, for those aged up to one year, and then open from one to two years to allow for shoes and wellies. We especially love the detachable mittens with press studs and the woven label for writing a name. The zip and button fastening make it look extra smart. The everyday design and colour won't show up scuffs or dirt. It is warm but lightweight and feels durable – great for sledging in the snow. It comes up quite small, so it's worth getting a size or two bigger than you need to make it last longer. Amazing value for a durable, well made waterproof snowsuit that looks and feels like a luxury brand. Mamas & Papas quilted pramsuit This snowsuit is part of M&P's welcome to the world collection, for babies up to 12 months. This suit is super soft and quilted, designed for use in a nice, dry pram, but will keep any chills out. We adore the grey and white stripe jersey lining – giving a trendy twist to the cuteness. The double zip is handy for accessing sleepy babies, and the mitts keep little hands warm. It's not suited for a blizzard, but it is a cute choice for winter weather, and we love the price, too. Silver Cross pink quilted pram suit This immediately turned our little tester into the cutest baby marshmallow, and it is super warm but also lightweight and easy to move in. While it washes well, it's not an outfit for mud or rough play – it is a suit to wear in one's pram to be adored by all who pass by. Amazing value for such a luxury brand item and it has all the beautiful little touches that we have come to expect from Silver Cross. The booties and mittens are the cutest – also detachable, and the fur and fleece lining is soft. The poppers are simple and easy to use. The White Company white quilted pramsuit We can't quite cope with the cuteness of this pram suit – not only does it have ears, but it also has embroidered paws. The faux fur lining in the hood and mittens is super soft and snuggly. The feet and mitts fold over for extra warmth, and the double zipper makes life easier. Yes, white is a risky colour for outside fun, but this is The White Company, and it machine washes really well. The softest of all the snowsuits we tested and is especially cute in the smaller sizes. Ideal for pram life and the paws are everything. JoJo Maman Bébé fox waterproof fleece all-in-one Not only is this snowsuit absolutely gorgeous, but it also has extra thoughtful details. Starting at the top, the hood is peaked to keep rain and snow out of little eyes; it is fully fleece lined and wadded for extra warmth, and the taped seams keep water out. It's not for intrepid ski trips, but ideal for a chilly trip to the park. To make getting dressed (and staying dressed) simpler there are mitten clips and hooks, as well as two zips – one full-length and one half-length leg – because we all know that once you have got one leg in, the battle is won. The pattern hides muddy knees well and the material feels durable. We love that it is made from 26 recycled bottles and is machine washable. The sizing comes up large and the fold-up cuffs on the arms and legs mean that it will last for longer as your child grows, making it great value. Joules snuggle padded pram suit This pram suit is extra warm for little ones who haven't found their feet yet. Suited for babies aged nought to 12 months, it has closed feet to keep little toes toasty, but there's also one designed for those aged 12 to 24 months, which has open feet to accommodate wellies. The chin guard stops the zip snagging little faces. The wadding is made from recycled material and the suit is waterproof and machine washable. Our little testers could move easily in it because it is lightweight, but it feels durable enough to be handed down. It's perfect for trips to the park in the pram, but maybe not full-on snowstorms. Polarn O. Pyret baby waterproof padded winter overall This suit is fully wind, water and snowproof for all-day play in torrential rain or snow. We wouldn't inflict this on our kids, but it's good to know the option is there, if only for threat leverage if they are being particularly irksome. It's breathable, and scuff-proof too thanks to its coating – we would have to really struggle to make a mark on it It has reshaped elbows and knees for the best fit and movement – no walking like an astronaut. There are reflectors and a detachable fur hood for added safety, and the waist and cuffs are elasticated for a snug fit. It looks practical rather than cute, ideal for snowy rough and tumble or baby skiing. It has been designed meticulously and the quality matches its price. Frugi explorer all-in-one suit Frugi is well known for its bright, fun, unisex designs and this is no exception. This 1.9 tog snowsuit is waterproof and made from recycled plastic bottles and feels robust on the outside and soft on the inside. It stands up to wind, snow and rain. We love Frugi's little details such as a label to write names on and a handy hanging loop. The internal zip guard and chin protector keep skin safe and the double zip is easy to use. There's only so much exploring you can do before your first birthday, so this suit has integrated feet to keep toes warm without shoes. The pattern is adorable and matches the brand's other outerwear items. It's great value and we love the eco factor. Rachel Riley blue faux fur trim snowsuit This dusty blue (also available in pink), fleece-lined, waterproof pram suit will turn heads with its cuteness. It could not be more snuggly, and we love the turn back mitts to keep little hands warm. The Rolls Royce of snowsuits, it feels like silk and is by far the most luxurious snow suit we tested, so much so that we would not want to risk getting it muddy or grubby in any way – although if we did it is durable enough to wash really well. The full zip opening on both sides is handy for easy access to sleeping babies. It's a high-end luxury treat that will make babies and parents feel very special indeed. Mini A Ture wisti snowsuit Your little stars will stay warm and dry in this snowsuit with water and abrasion-proof coating and fleece lining. The hood is impressive – elasticated to keep out cold wind and also detachable with snap buttonsm so it simply pops off if the child gets it stuck anywhere. The Mini A Ture star logo is reflective and there are small reflectors at the side and back of the suit too. There is extra reinforcement at the back for any slipping and sliding. This looks designer, which matches its designer price tag – one for the cool kids. It feels hard-wearing on the outside and lovely and fleecy on the inside and washes really well.

The verdict: Baby snowsuits We are suckers for baby cuteness, but when sending our beloved little ones into the snow we must follow our heads and make sure they are well prepared for the elements. The Mountain Warehouse snowsuit came out top because it combines amazing quality and weatherproofing with adorable design – keeping our parent hearts and heads simultaneously satisfied. Its great value price point put it just above the Reima Reimatec navy Puhuri and Lappi warm yellow snowsuits which are also exceptionally well designed and beautiful. Protect your children from the chill with our review of the best kids’ thermals and base layers

