As every fragrance obsessive knows, the best perfumes often come with a hefty price tag but, if you know where to look, finding an affordable signature scent is entirely possible.

Ouai has long been a brand I’ve looked to for affordable fragrances, with its Melrose Place eau de parfum even claiming the top spot in my guide to the best summer perfumes thanks to its impressive quality and reasonable £54 price point (Sephora.co.uk). Better still, in 2024 Ouai launched its first hair and body mist in the cult-favourite St. Barts scent, offering the same beachy aroma for less than half the price of its EDPs. The real surprise? The lighter spray formula is just as long-lasting.

Now, following the success of the Ouai St. Barts mist, the brand has expanded the range with two new scents: Ibiza (£26, Cultbeauty.co.uk) and Santorini (£26, Cultbeauty.co.uk). ). I got my hands on the latest launches ahead of their release, and here’s everything you need to know.

How I tested

Following these launches, Ouai now offers three fragrance mists ( Lucy Smith )

As IndyBest’s beauty writer, I spend my working days testing fragrances, skincare, make-up and more – so I’ve got a good overview of the current body spray landscape. I’m well-versed in how to adequately review a product and ensure I give every formula I test a fair chance to perform. When judging Ouai’s latest fragrance mists, I had plenty of previous launches (for instance, Sol de Janeiro) to compare them to, as well as a breadth of experience putting deodorant sprays and perfumes through their paces. You can find a more in-depth list of my testing criteria further down.