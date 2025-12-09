The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Ouai has launched two affordable fragrance mists and they rival my favourite perfumes
Fans of Marc Jacobs and Phlur, listen up
As every fragrance obsessive knows, the best perfumes often come with a hefty price tag but, if you know where to look, finding an affordable signature scent is entirely possible.
Ouai has long been a brand I’ve looked to for affordable fragrances, with its Melrose Place eau de parfum even claiming the top spot in my guide to the best summer perfumes thanks to its impressive quality and reasonable £54 price point (Sephora.co.uk). Better still, in 2024 Ouai launched its first hair and body mist in the cult-favourite St. Barts scent, offering the same beachy aroma for less than half the price of its EDPs. The real surprise? The lighter spray formula is just as long-lasting.
Now, following the success of the Ouai St. Barts mist, the brand has expanded the range with two new scents: Ibiza (£26, Cultbeauty.co.uk) and Santorini (£26, Cultbeauty.co.uk). ). I got my hands on the latest launches ahead of their release, and here’s everything you need to know.
How I tested
As IndyBest’s beauty writer, I spend my working days testing fragrances, skincare, make-up and more – so I’ve got a good overview of the current body spray landscape. I’m well-versed in how to adequately review a product and ensure I give every formula I test a fair chance to perform. When judging Ouai’s latest fragrance mists, I had plenty of previous launches (for instance, Sol de Janeiro) to compare them to, as well as a breadth of experience putting deodorant sprays and perfumes through their paces. You can find a more in-depth list of my testing criteria further down.
1Ouai hair and body mist, Santorini
- Notes Peach, orange, honeysuckle, amber
- Vegan and cruelty-free Cruelty-free, not confirmed vegan
- Why we love it
- Aesthetic packaging
- Lasts on the skin
- Reminiscent of Marc Jacobs for half the price
If you like all things fresh and fruity, then Ouai’s Santorini body mist will be right up your street. Upon first spritz, it hits you with a waft of peach that’s reminiscent of fizzy peach rings. After a few minutes you’ll detect its zesty orange heart notes and, after several hours on the skin, the subtle honeysuckle and amber come to the surface.
The aroma is potent initially and passers-by will be able to detect it immediately. Though, that’s not to say it’s overwhelming – on the contrary, it’s more of an insurance plan to secure the scent on your skin and hair for as long as possible. After several hours, I still caught pleasant whiffs of the scent when on-the-go.
I wouldn’t describe the scent as unique; however, its familiarity didn’t do it a disservice. In fact, I was shocked at how similar the scent was to Marc Jacobs’ daisy ever so fresh perfume, which costs up to £117 (Lookfantastic.com) at full price. In my review of the designer fragrance, I wrote: “Daisy’s ever so fresh is the perfume embodiment of the orange and red sour peach-flavoured fizzy foam sweets.”
As for the packaging, it’s my favourite of the brand’s new releases with a minimalist minty hue and flatlay-worthy design. Plus, the atomiser disperses a featherlight mist that rivals even the most expensive eau de parfum bottles.
2Ouai hair and body mist, Ibiza
- Notes Cocoa, tonka, vanilla, rum
- Vegan and cruelty-free Cruelty-free, not confirmed vegan
- Why we love it
- Rich, luxe aroma
- Similar to Phlur soft spot for a fraction of the price
- Perfect for party season
Ouai’s Ibiza mist blends sugar, spice and everything nice – making it the perfect companion as we slip into cosy season. As warming as its whisky-hued liquid suggests, the fragrance opens with comforting cocoa and creamy vanilla notes that evoke festive baking, eggnog and steaming cups of hot chocolate.
As someone who’s not typically a fan of sweet scents, I was pleasantly surprised to find this wasn’t sickly. I’d even argue it skews more complex and mature than most gourmands, giving it a universal appeal.
Much like the Santorini scent, I could still smell the Ibiza mist after multiple hours. It was particularly potent where I’d sprayed it on my hair, albeit slightly drying on the ends (so I wouldn’t overdo it) and maintained its full strength for nearly eight hours.
The Ibiza hair and body mist is definitely more unique than its Santorini counterpart – but it does have one likeness: Phlur soft spot. In my review of the £99 perfume (Spacenk.com), I praised the skin scent for its warm, ambery aroma, while cautioning that it “loses its strength within an hour or two”. By contrast, Ouai’s Ibiza is long-wearing and costs roughly a quarter of the price. I think we’ve found a winner, folks.
Are Ouai’s new fragrance mists worth it?
Yes, Ouai’s Ibiza and Santorini fragrance mists are definitely worth £26. Both scents feel far more luxe than their cost suggests, with impressive longevity that rivals an eau de parfum or even an extrait. Better still, each bottle contains a generous 97ml, compared to the typical 30–50ml you’ll get from most perfumes, and the packaging is as chic as it is Instagram-worthy. Fans of Marc Jacobs and Phlur, consider this your new money-saving obsession.
How were Ouai’s new fragrance mists tested
Much like my other IndyBest reviews, I compiled a list of factors for consideration ahead of testing the Ouai Santorini and Ibiza body mists. I sprayed the scents onto my skin, hair and clothes, and let them sit for multiple hours, all while drawing on the opinion of my peers. Specifically, I focused on the following elements:
- Packaging: I gauged how desirable the spray bottles would be to display on a counter and put the atomisers through their paces to see how fine (or direct) the mist dispensed.
- Distinctiveness: I’ve tested hundreds of scents in my time as a beauty writer, so I considered whether the fragrance mists were familiar or like nothing I’d ever smelt before. And, in the case of the former, whether they’d make good affordable alternatives for high-cost perfumes.
- Staying power: Wearing the spray through sweaty commutes, evenings out and extended periods, I assessed how long-lasting the aroma was or if I needed to apply top ups.
- Value for money: With some perfume mists costing less than £10, I weighed up how Ouai’s new scents compared at £26, drawing on factors like quantity and the amount of product required for the sprays to be noticeable on the skin and hair.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Lucy Smith has been The Independent’s beauty writer since July 2024, and in that time has reviewed all manner of scents, from luxe perfumes like Le Labo to Glossier you dupes from the high-street. As for Ouai specifically, Lucy has tested a number of the brand’s products, including its leave-in conditioner and dry shampoo. With more than five years in the industry, Lucy has spoken to many beauty experts – from hair stylists to master perfumers – and has gleaned plenty of knowledge from them regarding fragrance families, perfume oils and more.
