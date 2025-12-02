The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
As a beauty editor, these are the 8 Beauty Pie products I can’t get enough of
My favourites from the brand that promise high-end formulas for less
Since its launch in 2017, Beauty Pie has been making waves across the beauty industry. The brainchild of serial entrepreneur Marcia Kilgore (who’s also the woman behind brands including Soap & Glory, Bliss and FitFlop to name just a few), it’s a members’ only club that allows you to purchase hard-working formulas for mid-range prices.
There’s everything from make-up to skincare, candles and home fragrance – and all at factory price. In short, Beauty Pie cuts out the middleman, meaning it can remove the excessive mark-up on prices. That means there’s no profit to be made from the products themselves. Instead the brand takes its earnings from the membership fee, which is broken down into different levels. Members are then given monthly spending credit in-line with their tiers, and then the beauty savings begin.
The big question? Where are the products made? All over the world. As a result of Kilgore’s experience, she’s got contacts across the globe at some of the beauty industry’s best and most renowned factories. So you can take home effective formulas to rival your usual luxury favourites. As much as it sounds too good to be true, trust me when I say it really isn’t.
With a shed load of products on offer, I understand why you might be apprehensive. To help narrow down your options, I got hands-on with some Beauty Pie best-sellers in a bid to discover its real top tier contenders. Here’s how I got on.
How we tested
I’ve been using Beauty Pie since it launched more than five years ago and I’ve been privy to samples of new launches and a huge percentage of the brand’s offering. For this review I drew on past experiences with a number of these products and also invested in top-ups of my favourites. After pulling together a shortlist and refamiliarising myself with the appeal (and downfalls) of various formulas, I landed on the list below.
Each product has either been used up, replaced numerous times, or is at least half finished at time of writing. And, most importantly, is one I’m a huge fan of. You can find a more in-depth list of my review criteria further down.
The best Beauty Pie products for 2025 are:
- Best cleanser – Super healthy skin gently foamy face wash: £17.50, Beautypie.com
- Best highlighter – Triple beauty luminizing wand in champagne: £12, Beautypie.com
- Best body scrub – Soul providers re-energizing dry oil sugar scrub: £16, Beautypie.com
- Best blusher – Supercheek cream blush in bare blush: £12, Beautypie.com
- Best candle – Luxury scented candle in clean house: £20, Beautypie.com
- Best eyeshadow – James Molloy deluxe eyeshadow quad in gold: £15, Beautypie.com
- Best hair accessory – Luxury mulberry silk hair scrunchies: £16.50, Beautypie.com
- Best serum – Superdose C C-Suite rapid action power brightener: £23.50, Beautypie.com
1Super healthy skin gently foamy face wash
- Best Cleanser
- Why we love it
- Foams without aggravating dryness
- Features brightening vitamin C
- Generous quantity
In all honesty, this cleanser gets 5/5 for size alone – it’s a whopping 390ml, which makes the less-than-£20 price point feel like even better value given that it really does last for ages. The product inside the bottle is well worth every penny, too. Super gentle, it does foam but it doesn’t strip skin or leave it feeling dry. Instead, it cleanses and refreshes and is infused with vitamin C and smoothing apple extract – an ideal morning cleanse or a purifying second cleanse in the evening.
2Triple beauty luminizing wand in champagne
- Best Highlighter
- Why we love it
- Gives skin a natural-looking sheen
- A little goes a long way
- Take note
- Tube can get messy
Believe me when I say that every single time I wear this highlighter, I get a compliment. There’s literally no other product that has racked up quite so many comments, and it’s for that reason that I wear it every single day. The smallest bit goes a long way, and dabbed on the high points of the face, it catches the light beautifully without being too much. It’s not glittery, instead it just adds a natural-looking, luminous glow that blends into skin seamlessly.
The one tiny complaint I have is that the tube does get a little bit messy (which could also be partly down to the fact I often forget to turn the lid to “off”) but it’s a small price to pay for such an incredible finish.
3Soul providers re-energizing dry oil sugar scrub
- Best Body scrub
- Why we love it
- Glorious scent
- More moisturising than any scrub I've used previously
- Take note
- Needs a good mix before use
This is one of those products that has to be smelt to be believed. It’s a glorious blend of grapefruit, lemongrass and black pepper and it’ll take you straight to the Amalfi Coast, Aperol Spritz in hand as the sun shines down. It’s like nothing I’ve ever smelt before, and the scent lingers on the skin for hours, too.
Plus, the grainy sugar and oil combination leaves skin feeling silky smooth in seconds, so much so you could definitely skip moisturiser if you wanted to. It’s arguably the best body scrub in existence, and that’s not even an exaggeration on my part. It’s worth noting though that the formula does separate in the jar, so always remember to give it a good mix before slathering it on.
4Supercheek cream blush in bare blush
- Best Blush
- Why we love it
- Foolproof blending
- Buildable formula for a more glam or pared back look
Created in partnership with celebrity makeup artist Hannah Martin (she’s behind some of the most famous royal makeup looks), these cream blushers are so easy to use, blend and build up. In fact, until these launched, I steered clear of blush because I was scared of it, but this was the product that made me realise what I was missing.
The bare blush shade is an easy to wear muted pink that can be effortlessly built up for a more intense shot of colour, if you fancy. They are super blendable and have a matte finish that just blends seamlessly into the skin for a truly natural finish. Beautiful.
5Luxury scented candle in clean house
- Best Candle
- Why we love it
- Jar is perfect for upcycling
- Heavenly scent
- Clean, smoke-free burn
There’s no smell more satisfying than a fresh load of washing leading the machine as the soft, homely scent of clean cotton fills the room – and this candle replicates that. Subtle notes of lavender, ressia and magnolia flowers combined with a touch of musk make for a truly beautiful concoction.
It’s perfect for burning all year round, but especially in the spring when the sun comes streaming in. Plus, it’s the little details that count the most when it comes to candles, and Beauty Pie’s always burn cleanly, don’t smoke, have a seriously impressive throw and come in jars that you’d actually want to clean out and re-use.
6James Molloy deluxe eyeshadow quad in gold
- Best Eyeshadow
- Why we love it
- Long-wearing pigment
- Shade selection is versatile for day or night wear
James Molloy is another make-up artist that Beauty Pie has tapped up, and together they have created a trio of day-to-night eyeshadow palettes. This gold one is my favourite because it can be used for a quick one colour smokey eye (the top left or bottom right shades are best for that), or it can be built up to create something altogether more dramatic. The formula of the shadows themselves is impeccable, they feel buttery soft, apply and blend out beautifully and don’t fade during the day either, which is testament to the impressive pigment levels.
7Luxury mulberry silk hair scrunchies
- Best Hair accessory
- Why we love it
- Prevent indents in hair
- Gentle on strands
- Budget-friendly
Once you’ve used silk scrunchies there’s no way you can ever go back, but there’s no denying that good quality usually means you have to spend a small fortune. However, Beauty Pie is here to save the day and these packets of six are the most affordable I’ve found, they don’t lose their stretch and they’re the perfect size – not too big, not too small – and, they come in either black or pale pink.
If you are yet to be converted, the joy of silk scrunchies is that they are kind and gentle on hair, they eliminate damaging friction, clawing and tugging, don’t snap and prevent both kinks and damage.
8Superdose C C-Suite rapid action power brightener
- Best Serum
- Why we love it
- Lightweight, non-sticky finish
- Good vitamin C potency
- Non-irritating
It’s no secret that most vitamin C serums can sometimes fall on the thicker, more oily side. Unfortunately that means that they don’t always suit a lot of skincare routines, despite being one of the most recommended products by dermatologists and skin experts.
But Beauty Pie has created something incredible here: with a texture like water, this is easily applied onto skin for an instantly undetectable finish that’s anything but sticky or greasy, plus the formulation is seriously impressive. The high-dose, stable form of vitamin C is combined with ferulic acid and tranexamic acid to brighten dull, uneven, UV-damaged skin without causing irritation, meaning it’s suitable for sensitive skin types.
Are Beauty Pie products worth the hype?
As far I’m concerned, there’s no such thing as a dud Beauty Pie product, and I have no doubt that you’ll never be left disappointed by anything that you try. The foaming face cleanser is up there with my favourites, alongside the water-like vitamin C serum and the silk scrunchies – seriously, once you try them you’ll never go back, no matter what your hair type.
The candles also make a great gift, and definitely invest in the highlighter if you’re happy to receive constant compliments. Basically – and in case it wasn’t obvious – everything is incredible.
How were Beauty Pie products tested?
As a beauty editor of many years and someone who’s no stranger to Beauty Pie’s best-sellers, I approached testing with a clear idea of what “premium performance” should look and feel like. I trialled a wide range of categories, from skincare and make-up to haircare and body care, and eliminated anything that didn’t deliver on its claims. After years of using the brand, I concluded that the following criteria would be most helpful when differentiating between formulas:
- Efficacy – Whether it was a serum promising brightness, a smoothing scrub or a dry skin-friendly cleanser, I wanted the products to demonstrate visible, measurable results. Any product that overpromised and underdelivered didn’t make the cut.
- Texture, feel and finish – I paid close attention to textures, noting how they applied, layered and settled on the skin. For make-up, I assessed finish (matte, dewy, radiant or blurred) and whether formulas enhanced or disrupted the look.
- Wear and longevity – Beauty Pie’s make-up products have been worn through long days, commutes, dinners and workouts through the years, while the skincare formulas have had more than enough time to prove their benefits after continued use.
- Ingredients and formulation – Given Beauty Pie’s focus on high-performance actives, I analysed ingredients lists, paying attention to concentrations, irritants, fragrance levels and whether my results aligned with the products’ claims.
- Packaging and usability – From pump mechanisms and droppers to compacts and tubes, I checked how practical, hygienic and travel-friendly each product was — marking down any prone to leaking, clogging or awkward dispensing.
- Value for money – As Beauty Pie’s model hinges on a ‘luxury for less’ framework, I evaluated whether each product genuinely felt high-end to use and compared them with traditional premium competitors.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
As a beauty journalist of more than a decade, Lucy Partington is well versed on what makes cosmetics desirable. For IndyBest, she’s covered everything from the best retinol creams to the best cleansing oils. Lucy reviews a plethora of brands, including premium options such as La Mer and budget-friendly picks like The Inkey List. This put her in great stead to evaluate which of Beauty Pie’s products are worth getting excited about.
