The Conservatives’ message isn’t working

Even before his energetic “Ready for Rish!” leadership bid, the prime minister displayed a taste for excessively exuberant propaganda, usually featuring him with a rolled-up short sleeves and dazzling grin – all inappropriately upbeat in a country struggling through permacrises.

Such hyperbole has been on display once again following the autumn statement. It’s becoming increasingly annoying, even by the crass standards of political propaganda.

Just look at some of the stuff being pumped out by Conservative headquarters and, more dubiously, paid for by the taxpayer on Treasury and Number 10 social media channels: ads with fist-pumping slogans like "We're Cutting Taxes for Workers", "We're Backing Our High Streets", "Biggest Tax Cut in British History". You’d almost think that Britain was in the middle of some gold-rush style boom, rather than tiptoeing along the verges of recession, and that “Rish!” was some sort of miniature messiah.