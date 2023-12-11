Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

comment

How green start-ups like mine are being squashed by big corporates

As Cop28 comes to an end, green tech entrepreneur Magnus Willner reveals what he learned as a first-time delegate – and how the unlikeliest barrier to fighting climate change are our global consulting firms

Monday 11 December 2023 16:41
Comments
<p>Surf’s up: a surreal indoor water feature at the Cop28 climate change conference at Dubai’s Expo City</p>

Surf’s up: a surreal indoor water feature at the Cop28 climate change conference at Dubai’s Expo City

(EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK)

So, I survived my first Cop climate change conference.

Despite some negative pre-publicity surrounding this year’s event in Dubai, I am leaving it cheered that quite so many talented people – more than 97,000 delegates in total – showed up to help put the planet on a more sustainable path.

I am also pleased that the United Nations chose to hold it in the UAE, a petrostate with a big part to play in combating climate change. By motivating the Middle East to be involved in solving the most critical issue of our time in a practical way, the region is more likely to become a useful player.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in