How green start-ups like mine are being squashed by big corporates

So, I survived my first Cop climate change conference.

Despite some negative pre-publicity surrounding this year’s event in Dubai, I am leaving it cheered that quite so many talented people – more than 97,000 delegates in total – showed up to help put the planet on a more sustainable path.

I am also pleased that the United Nations chose to hold it in the UAE, a petrostate with a big part to play in combating climate change. By motivating the Middle East to be involved in solving the most critical issue of our time in a practical way, the region is more likely to become a useful player.