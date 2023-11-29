No one pretends that the oil-rich United Arab Emirates is the most obvious choice for a global summit on climate change. Nor, at least at first glance, is Sultan al-Jaber, head of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, the first name that springs to mind when contemplating the leadership the world needs to make Cop28 a success.

Greta Thunberg, who needs no encouragement to highlight hypocrisy, calls it “completely ridiculous”. As if to prove her point, there have, in recent days, been some disturbing reports about the host country’s fossil fuel interests taking advantage of the event to make side deals on oil sales with African nations.

Then there is the news that the King, Rishi Sunak and foreign secretary David Cameron are taking separate private jets to the conference.