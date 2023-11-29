Sunak, Cameron and King Charles each take own private jets to travel to Cop28

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak is facing fresh outrage from climate campaigners after it emerged that the prime minister, foreign secretary David Cameron and King Charles are taking separate jets to the Cop28 conference in Dubai.

Downing Street confirmed all three of the big British representatives at the crucial summit – aiming at cutting global carbon emissions – will each get their own private plane.

No10 defended the decision to have Mr Sunak and Lord Cameron travel separately – as it was confirmed junior ministers and officials would fly out on commercial flights rather than travel with the PM’s entourage.

The prime minister’s official spokesman claimed that there was nothing wrong with so many flights since the government is “not anti-flying” and is pushing new sustainable fuels.

But opposition parties accused Mr Sunak of climate hypocrisy – criticising the use of separate jets as both “polluting” and a “waste of taxpayers’ cash”.

Mr Sunak’s spokesman said: “We are not anti-flying. This government’s approach to tackling climate change, as we have set out repeatedly, is not about banning or reducing people from flying.”

The No 10 official added: “It is through investing in new technologies of the future, as evidenced by the flight just yesterday using sustainable aviation fuel.”

The Liberal Democrats’ climate spokesperson Wera Hobhouse said the use of separate private jets “is not just a waste of taxpayers’ cash, it sends all the wrong signals about the UK’s climate commitments”.

She added: “The UK should be playing a leading role at COP28 … Instead, this government is slashing net zero targets at home while taking polluting private flights abroad.”

Rishi Sunak at last year’s Cop27 climate summit in Egypt (Getty Images)

Jets used by the super-rich are up to 14 times more polluting than commercial planes per passenger, and 50 times more polluting than trains, according to a study by the Transport & Environment campaign group.

The first transatlantic flight powered by sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) – operated by Virgin Atlantic – flew from London Heathrow to New York’s JFK airport yesterday.

Tory transport secretary Mark Harper, who was on board, said it “shows how we can decarbonise transport” while Mr Sunak said it was “a major milestone” towards “decarbonising our skies”.

However, campaigners accused the government of making misleading claims. Cait Hewitt, policy director of the Aviation Environment Federation, said: “The idea that this flight somehow gets us closer to guilt-free flying is a joke.”

The industry has argued that “lifecycle emissions” of SAFs can be up to 70 per cent lower than traditional aviation fuels. But SAFs currently account for less than 0.1 per cent of the fuel consumed on global flights.

Ahead of the Cop28 summit, Mr Sunak said he wanted to make sure “love for the natural world continues into the next generations” – arguing that protection of nature was “at the centre of the Tories’ “action to tackle climate change”.

It came as the government announced plans for a new national park for England, as well as greater protections for trees and urban wildlife havens.