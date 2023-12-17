Jump to content

Comment

Onwards from Cop28: Why nature must be at the heart of climate decision making

With the historic climate summit at a close, Lord Zac Goldsmith and CEO of Conservation International M. Sanjayan explain why restoring nature is the best thing we can do to ensure the safety and prosperity of our world

Sunday 17 December 2023 16:44
We saw 118 countries pledge to triple global renewable energy capacity by 2030; but then big energy companies signalled they will continue to drag their feet

(AP)

The question marks surrounding the start of Cop28 hung almost visibly in the hot, humid air.

Would world leaders agree to create a loss and damage fund, phase out fossil fuels, and boost renewable energy? Would nature finally be recognised as our greatest ally in reducing climate impacts, and would ending deforestation and scaling nature-based solutions feature in key agreements on adaptation and mitigation?

Under intense scrutiny from around the world, Cop28 took a topsy-turvy path of delivering for us one moment, but not the next. On the opening day, world leaders announced a long-awaited loss and damage fund to finance nations most affected by floods, droughts, storms and heat; but then announced commitments orders of a magnitude below what is required.

