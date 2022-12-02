Jump to content

We must not risk children going hungry

On the Breadline: The cost of living crisis is leaving thousands of people facing hardship, writes David Morrissey

Friday 02 December 2022 11:56
Comments
<p>Actor David Morrissey has called on people to ‘do something now to help fellow struggling Londoners’</p>

Actor David Morrissey has called on people to ‘do something now to help fellow struggling Londoners’

(Felix Project)

As Christmas approaches most people will be excited, their thoughts turning to presents, turkey and parties, however for others this Christmas will be different. The cost-of-living crisis is leaving thousands of people facing hardship. Recently charity The Felix Project launched a new fundraising campaign. Their Empty Plate Emergency Appeal carried the stark message that every night 400,000 London children go to bed with the same thing for dinner – nothing!

Across England, 3.9 million children live in poverty and The Food Foundation estimates 800,000 children are living in poverty but are unable to get free school meals because their parents earn over the £7,400 threshold.

There are plenty more stats I could list, but they all point to one thing: hungry children. This is shocking especially as we live in one of the richest countries in the world and more worrying… it’s likely to get worse. Things clearly need to change, but while politicians argue over the budgets, children and parents are going hungry right now.

One of the charities trying to do all it can is The Felix Project – a cause that I have supported for many years. They are London’s largest food redistribution charity, saving good quality food that would have ended up in landfill and ensuring it is given to those in need. I have volunteered at the depots and seen the quality of produce they send out.

In total the charity distributes to over 1,000 organisations in every London borough, but it is not only charities they supply, increasingly they give food to schools – over 170 across the capital and this is rising. I was recently told that each week between 2-4 schools are getting in contact and asking for food.

Each school they supply gets around 150kg of food a week. The produce is always fresh and healthy – plenty of vegetables, fruit, yogurt, milk, bread and more. The schools use it in a variety of ways, some cook it and provide meals at breakfast or afterschool clubs. Others set up market stalls, where parents can choose what they want just like a supermarket.

The charity wants to do more, but this takes cash and that is why I am taking part in this year’s anniversary ICAP trading event. The day, now in its 30th year, has raised millions for good causes around the globe. This year The Felix Project is one of the many beneficiaries and will be invest their share directly into their schools and young people programme.

The programme aims to increase the number of schools they can support both in term time and during school holidays. Holiday hunger is a real concern, for some no school means no free school meal, and that means parents must find more money to feed their kids. I hope ICAP will help raise lots of money and ensure The Felix Project can be there now to ensure more children are fed this winter.

Click here to donate to our campaign via Comic Relief

Appeal in a nutshell

Our Cost of Living Christmas Appeal, On the Breadline, has partnered with Comic Relief and The Childhood Trust, a charity that helps children in poverty in London. Donations made into our partnership with The Childhood Trust will be given out in grants to organisations that help children in poverty in London. Donations made into our partnership with Comic Relief will go to organisations across the UK (including London) helping people on the breadline of all ages cope with the cost of living.

How you can help

To help children affected by the cost-of-living crisis who live in London, donate here.

To help children and communities affected by the cost-of-living crisis wherever they live in the UK, donate here.

