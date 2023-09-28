Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

The government’s new disabled ad campaign is hugely condescending… thank you for asking

‘Ask, don’t assume’ is the thrust of a new public awareness video. I tell you what, writes James Moore, wheelchair users like me will do the asking if we need a hand

Thursday 28 September 2023 18:01
Comments
<p>Disability activist Sophie Morgan responded to the new campaign, saying: ‘We will let you know if we need you for anything — otherwise, you can assume we are just fine’ </p>

Disability activist Sophie Morgan responded to the new campaign, saying: ‘We will let you know if we need you for anything — otherwise, you can assume we are just fine’

I often wonder who it is that comes up with government ad campaigns. They’re just so… bad – especially when they involve disabled people.

“Ask, don’t assume,” trumpets the latest slogan. A video proceeds to talk about people grabbing wheelchairs and pushing without so much as a by-your-leave, of which I have personal experience.

It’s frightening. Viscerally so. It tends to happen to me on the hilliest part of my exercise workout. I’ll be listening to Public Enemy, or something in a similar vein, to get my arms pumping. So I’ll be deep in workout mode when someone decides to scare the hell out of me by coming up behind and shoving.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in