I often wonder who it is that comes up with government ad campaigns. They’re just so… bad – especially when they involve disabled people.

“Ask, don’t assume,” trumpets the latest slogan. A video proceeds to talk about people grabbing wheelchairs and pushing without so much as a by-your-leave, of which I have personal experience.

It’s frightening. Viscerally so. It tends to happen to me on the hilliest part of my exercise workout. I’ll be listening to Public Enemy, or something in a similar vein, to get my arms pumping. So I’ll be deep in workout mode when someone decides to scare the hell out of me by coming up behind and shoving.