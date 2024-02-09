Jump to content

Disabled people deserve better than being housed together in a Dickensian institution

When Bristol’s Labour-run council proposed moving disabled residents out of their homes and into care facilities, it sparked a public outcry. The plan has been stopped in its tracks – but, says James Moore, cash-strapped authorities elsewhere have taken note

Friday 09 February 2024 16:01
<p>Disabled people in Bristol had faced being relocated into a care facility to save the council money</p>

(AFP/Getty Images)

Kudos to Bristol Reclaiming Independent Living (BRIL), a grassroots group that has managed to halt one of the ugliest policies towards disabled people that I’ve seen in quite some time.

The city’s Labour-led council had decided that if residential care was a cheaper option than care at home, then disabled people affected would be “offered a place” in a residential care facility. In this context, “offered a place” translates as “forced to take up a place”.

And you thought shutting people up in institutions – out of sight, out of mind – was a grim relic of this country’s history.

