So Boris lacked the ‘skill set’ to tackle Covid? Tell us something we didn’t know!

The language was ‘fruity’, the occasional detail was salacious – but what did day one of Dominic Cummings’ appearance before the Covid Inquiry add to the existing portrait of a chaotic, dysfunctional government during a public health crisis? John Rentoul sifts the evidence

Tuesday 31 October 2023 18:24
<p>Dominic Cummings gives evidence to the Covid Inquiry </p>

Dominic Cummings gives evidence to the Covid Inquiry

Everything that happens in the Covid inquiry room happens three minutes earlier than the outside world knows, because there is a delay on the video feed. So I got to hear Lee Cain utter his immortal words three minutes before people watching on the internet. “It was the wrong crisis for the prime minister’s skill set,” said Boris Johnson’s former director of communications.

Cain – or “Caino” as he was known in the Number 10 WhatsApp groups – was the warm-up act for his former boss, Dominic Cummings. Cummings arrived in the room shortly before the lunch break dressed like an academic, in a light brown jacket, and began his evidence as if it were a seminar on the British constitution.

Hugo Keith, the counsel for the inquiry, started by accusing him of “sidelining cabinet government”. Cummings replied that what “you call the sidelining of cabinet government” is something that has been a feature of the constitution for many decades.

