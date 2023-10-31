Everything that happens in the Covid inquiry room happens three minutes earlier than the outside world knows, because there is a delay on the video feed. So I got to hear Lee Cain utter his immortal words three minutes before people watching on the internet. “It was the wrong crisis for the prime minister’s skill set,” said Boris Johnson’s former director of communications.

Cain – or “Caino” as he was known in the Number 10 WhatsApp groups – was the warm-up act for his former boss, Dominic Cummings. Cummings arrived in the room shortly before the lunch break dressed like an academic, in a light brown jacket, and began his evidence as if it were a seminar on the British constitution.

Hugo Keith, the counsel for the inquiry, started by accusing him of “sidelining cabinet government”. Cummings replied that what “you call the sidelining of cabinet government” is something that has been a feature of the constitution for many decades.