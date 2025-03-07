When it comes to Trump’s business interests, America prefers to look the other way

When he flew to from Florida to Washington for his inauguration, Donald Trump did not head straight to the capital. Under the full gaze of the watching TV cameras, he went with Melania to watch a fireworks display at one of his golf courses. They’re available to play, at a price. Got the message? Then, and only then, did he proceed to the city centre.

Trump and golf, Trump and social media, Trump and cyber, Trump and real estate, Trump and artefacts. This is a president like no other; one who shamelessly plugs the Trump family business interests while serving his country.

In theory, he is forbidden. Before returning to the White House for his second term, the commercial side was handed to his children to manage. They take the day-to-day decisions, not him. An external ethics lawyer is charged with monitoring his companies’ dealings – and similarly, their investments are meant to be checked.

That’s the theory. The reality is a blurring of private profit and public service that ought to raise questions and should have colleagues, officials, electorate and media raging. But, as with so much with Trump, America prefers to look the other way.

He’s the boss, he’s been elected by a substantial majority, he controls Congress, he is surrounded by sycophants. He exists in his own echo chamber. The Democrats are nowhere; his fellow Republicans are basking in the moment, not thinking about – let alone risking – resisting.

No one challenges him. Government arbiters are emasculated – the ones that are left, fearful of joining the rest on the DOGE scrap-heap. Trump dominates. With him, the normal checks and balances do not apply.

Even those who really should know better are in on the act. Incredibly, during the prime minister’s visit to Washington, the discussion turned to the Trump Turnberry links in Scotland and why can’t they be restored to the British Open roster. Expect the issue of Turnberry’s absence to feature again along with the Trump course at Aberdeen and the third one nearby that is under construction when he makes his trip to meet King Charles III. The fact they will meet at Balmoral, not far from his Aberdeen golf resorts, means they will be milked for all they’re worth.

Similarly, in the midst of high-level, fraught and sensitive foreign relations and issuing a slew of major policy announcements, Trump has been engaging in diplomacy of another kind – trying to resolve the split in professional golf between the two competing tours. It would suit him dearly if there was just one circuit and the world’s top players battled it out on his courses, so he is determined to make it happen.

In social media, his Truth Social platform is listed on Nasdaq and is a favourite investment of his supporters (they also flock to his golf courses and happily pay eye-watering green fees for the privilege and stay at his hotels). If you want to know what Trump is thinking, who or what he is targeting or backing, click on his posts (oh, and add to Truth Social’s worth).

Prior to his coronation, Trump launched two cryptocurrency tokens $TRUMP and $MELANIA. Investors rushed to put billions of dollars into the coins which are 80 per cent owned by Trump linked companies. They also hold 60 per cent of World Liberty Financial, a crypto platform. He’s nakedly pro-crypto, making it a strategic reserve currency which adds to its appeal and holding a summit for the leading operators. In the first three weeks of January after becoming president, analysis shows his crypto project earned him at least $350m.

It’s been announced that his first journey abroad in this presidential reign will be to Saudi Arabia in the spring. That was also the location for the first overseas sojourn in his previous presidency. “I have a great relationship with them and they’ve been very nice,” he said. Just how nice can be judged by the building of a new Trump Tower in Jeddah, another in Riyadh and a second, as yet unspecified property, also in Riyadh.

Nothing, it seems, is beyond receiving the Trump imprimatur – and with it, the chance of yielding decent return. During the campaign, the would-be president and head of state endorsed a line of sneakers. His normal filings reveal he earned $300,000 from a Trump Bible – and why not?

Americans don’t seem to mind, because that is what he does. He’s a business guy, with an eye for an opportunity. He’s yet to cross the line of starting something himself while president – but that has not prevented him from advertising and referencing those the Trump Organisation does own or is preparing to unveil.

In case anyone feels like objecting, he’s smartly transactional – so the Riyadh visit was only sealed after the Saudis agreed to invest $1 trillion in US companies over the next four years. “They’ve gotten richer, we’ve all gotten older. So I said, I’ll go if you pay $1 trillion to American companies… over a four-year period.”

He could have said he and his family have also gotten richer, but that does not require saying.