With unanimous “guilty” verdicts handed down by the New York jury on all 34 charges against him, Donald Trump becomes the first former US president to have a criminal conviction.

Were he to win the presidency in November with the conviction still standing, he would also be the first to enter the White House as someone the Americans term a “felon”.

Trump can rail as he likes – and he did, hard on the heels of the verdict, lambasting the judge as “corrupt”, the trial as “rigged” and the whole process – as engineered by the Biden administration – to keep him out of the White House.