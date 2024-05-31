Now it’s Donald Trump vs the American justice system… but who will voters support?
When the former president was found guilty on all counts, he described the verdict as ‘rigged’ and raged against the ‘conflicted’ judge. He is unlikely to go to prison, but it is the American voters who will deliver the final verdict, says Mary Dejevsky
With unanimous “guilty” verdicts handed down by the New York jury on all 34 charges against him, Donald Trump becomes the first former US president to have a criminal conviction.
Were he to win the presidency in November with the conviction still standing, he would also be the first to enter the White House as someone the Americans term a “felon”.
Trump can rail as he likes – and he did, hard on the heels of the verdict, lambasting the judge as “corrupt”, the trial as “rigged” and the whole process – as engineered by the Biden administration – to keep him out of the White House.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments