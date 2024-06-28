Biden’s performance was beyond awful – the time has come to step aside

In this televised debate of firsts – earliest presidential debate ever, first to involve a convicted felon, first between two former presidents, first between two candidates so old – where to start? Let’s begin with where the bar was set.

We’ll come to Donald Trump in a moment, because in reality there was much, much more at stake for Joe Biden. The questions about his age and his cognitive abilities have been intensifying after recent events where he has seemingly become confused and mentally lost. If he wins in November, and serves a full term, he would be 86 when he leaves the White House.

So let’s do the positives, first. President Biden managed to stay upright for the 90 minutes of the debate and didn’t fall asleep; as he shuffled on and off stage he didn’t trip over. He made his way to the lectern successfully.