Keeping up with the number of charges against Donald Trump is a lot like counting the luxury properties he has built around his vast Scottish golf course. Except with one crucial difference.

In the first case, that number should be zero: presidential candidates really shouldn’t be facing more lawsuits and criminal investigations than anyone can keep track of. And in the second, that number is also zero – when it ought to be in the thousands.

According to court documents, New York’s attorney general believes the former president has lied about how rich he is, with specific regard to Trump International Scotland, the seafront Aberdeenshire resort he opened in 2012.