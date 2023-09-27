Jump to content

Comment

Has Donald Trump’s Scottish golf course blown a hole in his defence?

A New York Supreme Court judge believes the ‘false valuation’ of a five-star resort in Aberdeenshire is proof the former president is guilty of fraud, says Tom Peck. So how will Trump explain away up to 2,000 Scottish hotel rooms that don’t exist?

Wednesday 27 September 2023 17:55
Comments
New York’s attorney general believes Donald Trump has repeatedly exaggerated how rich he is

Keeping up with the number of charges against Donald Trump is a lot like counting the luxury properties he has built around his vast Scottish golf course. Except with one crucial difference.

In the first case, that number should be zero: presidential candidates really shouldn’t be facing more lawsuits and criminal investigations than anyone can keep track of. And in the second, that number is also zero – when it ought to be in the thousands.

According to court documents, New York’s attorney general believes the former president has lied about how rich he is, with specific regard to Trump International Scotland, the seafront Aberdeenshire resort he opened in 2012.

Comments

