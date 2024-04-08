Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How abortion could cost Donald Trump the election

The presidential hopeful has already crafted an anti-abortion legacy, writes Amelia Loulli – his latest ‘concession’ on the issue isn’t fooling anyone

Monday 08 April 2024 17:34 BST
Gearing up for his second shot at the White House, Donald Trump has released a video statement about his stance on abortion
Gearing up for his second shot at the White House, Donald Trump has released a video statement about his stance on abortion (Donald Trump/Truth Social)

Donald Trump wants another chance with America. Things weren’t perfect the first time around, sure, particularly for women – but still, he’d really like to give it another go. Cue the announcement of his new abortion policy, which is to include exceptions for rape, incest and protection for the life of the mother – and which is clearly Trump’s attempt at rescuing the Republicans from their poor midterm results.

It’s an infuriating gesture but, mercifully, if the widespread backlash against Trump’s anti-abortion legacy is anything to go by, then for the voting US public it will be too little too late. And his latest “concession” on the issue isn’t fooling anyone.

The voices of women calling for “hands off our bodies” – and the shocking experiences of people like Kate Cox, who ended up in a legal battle in Texas over her medical emergency – are ringing out across America. Meanwhile, the consequences of so many unforgivably restrictive laws on abortion continue to endanger the lives of women: not helped by suggestions from Trump himself that he’d agree with a 15-week federal abortion ban.

