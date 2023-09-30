In a week where a judge declared that Donald Trump committed a billion dollar fraud, one golden rule shines through: don’t be distracted by the circus. While you looks at the courts – or the unedifying spectacle of the second Republican debate – Trump has been busy rewriting the rules of American politics yet again in his bid for the White House.

During the 2016 election I was covering the Republican primaries and found myself in snow-covered Iowa, where – improbably – Trump was due to speak at an evangelical mega-church.

I ran into his son Don Jr there. We got chatting and he said the thing people needed to understand about his father was that “he was just a regular blue-collar worker (pregnant pause) – but with a slightly better bank balance”. Indeed.