Don’t be distracted by the circus: Trump is frighteningly smart
While his rivals bicker for a Republican nomination they won’t win, the former president is already in full campaign mode, writes Jon Sopel. Despite the endless scandals, he is rewriting the rules of politics yet again
In a week where a judge declared that Donald Trump committed a billion dollar fraud, one golden rule shines through: don’t be distracted by the circus. While you looks at the courts – or the unedifying spectacle of the second Republican debate – Trump has been busy rewriting the rules of American politics yet again in his bid for the White House.
During the 2016 election I was covering the Republican primaries and found myself in snow-covered Iowa, where – improbably – Trump was due to speak at an evangelical mega-church.
I ran into his son Don Jr there. We got chatting and he said the thing people needed to understand about his father was that “he was just a regular blue-collar worker (pregnant pause) – but with a slightly better bank balance”. Indeed.
