Donald Trump has shared his candid thoughts about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s rumoured romance.

The former president, 77, addressed the alleged relationship between the NFL player and the pop star during an interview with the Daily Caller on 28 September. His comments came after Swift was seen enthusiastically cheering for Kelce during his game at Arrowhead Stadium on 24 September, further fueling rumours that they’re dating.

Speaking to Daily Caller, Trump gave his best wishes to the pair, before making guesses about whether the rumoured couple will last. “I wish the best for both of them,” he said. “I hope they enjoy their life, maybe together, maybe not — most likely not.”

Trump’s comments about the “Anti-Hero” singer come years after she publicly condemned him on a number of occasions. In May 2020, she spoke out against Trump after he threatened to unleash violence on a Minneapolis-based protest sparked in response to the death of George Floyd.

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. She then referred to Trump’s use of the phrase, “When the looting starts the shooting starts,” before adding: “We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump.”

Swift first broke her political silence in 2018 to endorse the democrats and urge fans to vote, after previously facing criticism for not engaging in major political moments in the US. In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2021, she credited the Trump presidency with pushing her to publicly endorse his opposition.

“As a country musician, I was always told it’s better to stay out of [politics],” she explained. “The Trump presidency forced me to lean in and educate myself. I found myself talking about government and the presidency and policy with my boyfriend [then actor Joe Alwyn], who supported me in speaking out.”

Footage from Swift’s 2020 Netflix documentary Miss Americana, in which she defiantly tells her team she will speak out against Donald Trump and Republican senator Marsha Blackburn, also recently resurfaced on social media. “This is something that I know is right... I need to be on the right side of history,” she said.

The politician’s recent comments about Swift also come after The Washington Journal shared an op-ed about the romance, with columnist Rick Reilly claiming that Trump should be worried about how a possible relationship between Swift and Kelce could affect him when running for reelection due to their pair’s respective massive fan bases. Along with highlighting Swift’s support for democrats, Reilly also noted how she recently managed to drive record-breaking numbers to voter registration website Vote.org, after urging her 232 million followers on Instagram to take action.

Amid the ongoing relationship rumours, TMZ reported that Swift will be in attendance at Kelce’s upcoming game on Sunday 1 October. According to the publication, her team is working out “security logistics” with MetLife stadium, as the Chiefs’ next game against the New York Jets will be held at the New Jersey stadium.

Leading up to the event, NBC’s Sunday Night Football released a promo that hinted at Swift’s reported appearance at the stadium, with the ad featuring her hit song from her 1989 album, “Welcome to New York”.

When she attended the Kansas City Chief tight end’s game in Missouri last week, Swift was spotted cheering for the athlete while sitting in the Kelce suite with his mother, Donna Kelce. She also appeared to yell “let’s f***ing go” in response to Kelce’s third-quarter touchdown reception.

After the game, the rumoured couple was seen leaving the stadium together, before they were captured getting into Kelce’s convertible. That evening, the NFL star reportedly rented out Prime Social Rooftop in Kansas City for a post-game celebration with his family, his teammates, and Swift.

Days after Swift’s appearance at Arrowhead Stadium, Kelce went on to address the ongoing speculation about their relationship. During an episode of his and his brother’s podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, he thanked Swift for attending the game and praised her kindness throughout the event.

“I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light,” he explained. “To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs Kingdom was all excited she was there, that s*** was absolutely hysterical.”

However, he also acknowledged that he wanted to “respect” both his and Swift’s personal lives, and expressed that he was now going to avoid talking about their relationship.

“She’s not in the media as much, as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows, like the McAfee show and any other show that I go on from here on out,” he said. “So everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying, ‘alright now’ will have to be kinda where I keep.”