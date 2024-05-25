It’s crunch time for Trump – but will he go to jail or be a free man?

Next week, 12 New Yorkers will potentially play a major role in determining the outcome of November’s presidential election. For weeks they have had a ringside seat at the circus that has come to town: the Donald Trump hush money trial.

For weeks they have found themselves immersed in the colliding worlds of a sometime playboy, sometime property tycoon and – of course – one time and one term president. It’s been golf tournaments a go-go, bottoms slapped with rolled up magazines, a one night stand (denied by Trump) with Stormy Daniels, and the fixers and sometime friends whose job was to make things go away. Edifying it hasn’t been.

Some of the greatest drama has come at the end with the testimony of Trump’s one time lawyer, Michael Cohen. He has been on a journey from lapdog to attack dog. The person who did all Trump’s bidding as his Mr Fixit to sworn enemy of the president; someone who in the most profane terms possible has described how he wanted to see his former boss put behind bars.