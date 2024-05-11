The old line is that Washington is Hollywood for ugly people. While the glamour and beauty is to be found on the West Coast, it is the less attractive, warty, lumpy, halitosis-breathed political class that is to be found on the East.

But if it’s entertainment you’re after, has anyone served it up like Donald Trump? There is nothing on Broadway right now half as entertaining as the Hush Money Trial (yes, deliberately in capitals) playing out on the 15th floor of the court building in lower Manhattan.

This week we’ve had the former porn star, Stormy Daniels, under oath – and under Donald Trump too apparently, as she detailed the missionary position in which they made love at a hotel room in Lake Tahoe back in 2006 after a golfing event. He denies the intercourse bit.