Donald Trump gets own son Barron’s age wrong

Donald Trump managed to get the age of his own son Barron wrong in an interview — calling him 17, even though he turned 18 in March.

The blunder occurred when the former president was asked about his son’s entrance into the political arena, after it was announced that Barron would serve as a Florida delegate nominating his father as the Republican presidential candidate alongside his siblings at the party’s national convention.

“He’s pretty young, I will say. He’s 17,” Mr Trump said in an interview with Telemundo 51 of Miami. “But if they can do that, I’m all for it.”

Telemundo is the Spanish-language network of NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.

When asked about the interview, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said NBC News has “lost its mind and clearly suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome. Instead of focusing on President Trump’s second term agenda and undoing Crooked Joe Biden’s disastrous policies, NBC has chosen to engage in tabloid journalism fit for the checkout aisle of a grocery store,” the broadcaster reported.

Donald Trump’s two other sons Donald Trump Jr, 46, and Eric Trump, 40, along with his youngest daughter Tiffany Trump, 30, will also make up part of the Florida delegation.

Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka Trump, 42, who served as an advisor to her father during his term as US president, has said she will not be part of his 2024 bid to return to the White House.

Barron hit the headlines last month when Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over the former president’s hush money trial in New York, ruled that there would be no court session on 17 May after Donald Trump demanded that he should be able to attend Barron’s graduation ceremony.

However, the GOP frontrunner is now also scheduled to give the keynote address at the Minnesota Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Reagan Dinner on the same day.

“We are thrilled to welcome President Trump back to Minnesota,” state GOP chairman David Hann said in a statement. “I can think of no one more fitting to join us this year than President Trump.”

The fundraiser will be held in Saint Paul, Minnesota, a roughly three hour and 45 minute flight from West Palm Beach, Florida, where Barron’s graduation ceremony will take place.