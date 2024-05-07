Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump is now planning to headline a political fundraiser on the day he demanded a break in his hush money trial so that he could attend his youngest son Barron’s high school graduation.

On Monday, the Minnesota Republican Party announced that the former president will headline its annual Lincoln Reagan Dinner event on 17 May.

“We are thrilled to welcome President Trump back to Minnesota,” state GOP chairman David Hann said in a statement. “I can think of no one more fitting to join us this year than President Trump.”

The fundraiser will be held in Saint Paul, Minnesota, a roughly three hour and 45 minute flight from West Palm Beach, Florida, where Barron’s graduation ceremony will take place.

The high school event starts from 10am ET. It is not clear what time the Republican fundraiser gets under way.

However, Mr Trump’s busy schedule that day comes after he falsely claimed the judge in his hush money trial wouldn’t give him a day off to attend his son’s graduation from Oxbridge Academy.

At the start of the trial in April, Mr Trump’s legal team asked the judge to allow the criminal defendant the day off.

Judge Juan Merchan told Mr Trump he was not going to make a decision until the trial was underway, saying that he would not be able to grant the request if the trial was running behind schedule.

Donald Trump with former First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron in 2020 ( AP )

Mr Trump hit out at the judge saying that he was blocking him from attending the special moment.

“Who will explain for me, to my wonderful son, Barron, who is a GREAT Student at a fantastic School, that his Dad will likely not be allowed to attend his Graduation Ceremony, something that we have been talking about for years, because a seriously Conflicted and Corrupt New York State Judge wants me in Criminal Court on a bogus 'Biden Case' which, according to virtually all Legal Scholars and Pundits, has no merit, and should NEVER have been brought,” he wrote on Truth Social on 15 April.

Mr Trump's other sons and allies got in on the outrage as well.

Donald Trump Jr reposted a video compilation made by right-wing online personality Jack Posobiec calling Judge Merchan’s non-existent decision “pure evil”.

“Judge Merchan is truly heartless in not letting a father attend his son’s graduation,” Eric Trump also chimed in.

Senate candidate Kari Lake called the judge “corrupt”, “heartless” and “cruel”, while Utah Senator Mike Lee wrote that it was “deliberately cruel”.

Despite all the complaining, Judge Merchan ultimately granted the request – saying on 30 April that it was not a problem for Mr Trump to take the day off for the ceremony because the trial is currently running to schedule.

His appearance in Minnesota on 17 May will also come after Mr Trump once vowed never to visit the state again if President Joe Biden won it in the 2020 election.

First lady Melania Trump (L) looks at her son Barron Trump after then-US President Donald Trump delivered his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC ( Getty Images )

“What we've done for Minnesota, if I lose Minnesota, I'm never coming back,” he said during his 2020 presidential campaign. “I don't care. I'm never coming back!”

Apparently that promise didn't stick.

The Independent has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

Unlike his siblings, Barron has largely been kept out of the spotlight. After the end of Mr Trump's presidency, Barron left Washington and enrolled in the Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach.

He has since lived with his mother, former first lady Melania Trump, at Mar-a-Lago. It is unclear where or if he plans to attend college.

A source close to the Trump family told PEOPLE in March that if Barron goes away to college, there is a chance that Ms Trump will follow him.

“Melania’s main job is taking care of Barron,” the source said. “I think it’s possible that she will follow him wherever he goes to school.”